TCC Asia reveals the top 100 most beautiful faces in the Asia Pacific of 2020; Did your bias make the list?

TCC Asia, a subsidiary of TC Candler has released the official list of the top 100 most beautiful faces in the Asia Pacific of 2020. In general, the list of the most beautiful faces includes women and that of the most handsome faces includes men. While the list of the most beautiful faces in the world is still under evaluation, keep reading to know all the most beautiful faces in the Asia Pacific.

The TC Candler lists are the most prestigious and internationally recognised lists in the realm of global media. Hundreds of millions of fans vote every year for their preferences and choices with regards to the most beautiful and the most handsome faces of the year. Of course with that many opinions, the competition is fierce. Last year, the most beautiful face in the Asia Pacific as determined by TCC Asia was BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Will she take the crown again? Let’s find out!



Number 100 to 91

100. Baifern Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul

99. Xu Yiyang (formerly Legal High)

98. Zhang Yuqi

97. Xuan Yi (Cosmic Girls)

96. Yang Chaoyue (formerly Rocket Girls 101)

95. Sandara Park (formerly 2NE1)

94. Nozomi Sasaki

93. Jolin Tsai

92. Zhou Dongyu

91. Eleanor Lee

Number 90-81:

90. Ayaka Miyoshi

89. Kimura Mitsuki

88. Lee Sung Kyung

87. Aragaki Yui

86. Liu Shishi

85. Bella Ranee Campen

84. Chungha

83. Minju (IZ*ONE)

82. Victoria (formerly f(x))

81. Tang Songyun

Number 80-71:

80. Eunbi (IZ*ONE)

79. Kyulkyung (formerly PRISTIN)

78. Chaeryeong (ITZY)

77. Yumi Wong

76. Aom Sushar Manaying

75. Nishino Nanase (formerly Nogizaka46)

74. Yujin (IZ*ONE)

73. Saito Asuka (formerly Nogizaka46)

72. Shuhua ((G)I-DLE)

71. Ouyang Nana

Number 70-61:

70. Sunmi

69. Babymonster An (THE9 and HICKEY)

68. Bee Namthip Jongrachatawiboon

67. Ryujin (ITZY)

66. HyunA

65. Yang Zi

64. Komatsu Nana

63. Shaking (THE9)

62. XIN Liu (THE9)

61. Esther Yu (THE9)

Number 60-51:

60. Zhang Yuge (SNH48)

59. Ge Xinyi

58. Kiki Xu (THE9 and SNH48)

57. Soyeon ((G)I-DLE and K/DA)

56. Nayeon (TWICE)

55. Nana (formerly After School and Orange Caramel)

54. Ni Ni

53. Mai Davika

52. Xie Na

51. Annie Liu

Number 50-41:

50. Bae Suzy (formerly Miss A)

49. Gulnazar

48. Song Hye Kyo

47. Ju Jingyi (formerly SNH48)

46. Taeyeon (Girls’ Generation)

45. K Lu (THE9 and Fanxy Red)

44. Minnie ((G)I-DLE)

43. Jun Ji Hyun

42. Yeri (Red Velvet)

41. Mina (TWICE)

Number 40-31:

40. Jiang Zhenyu

39. Wendy (Red Velvet)

38. Zhao Lusi

37. Krystal (formerly f(x))

36. Sally (Gugudan)

35. Cheng Guo

34. Park Shin Hye

33. Wonyoung (IZ*ONE)

32. Lin Fan (Fanxy Red)

31. Zheng Shuang

Number 30-21:

30. Yang Mi

29. Park Min Young

28. Cheng Xiao (Cosmic Girls)

27. Wheein (MAMAMOO)

26. Seo Ye Ji

25. Seulgi (Red Velvet)

24. Sana (TWICE)

23. Qiao Xin

22. Joy (Red Velvet)

21. Satomi Ishihara

Number 20-11:

20. Hwasa (MAMAMOO)

19. Son Ye Jin

18. Momo (TWICE)

17. Dai Meng (SNH48)

16. Yoona (Girls’ Generation)

15. Song Ji Hyo

14. Nene (Bonbon Girls 303)

13. Joyce Chu Zhu Ai

12. IU

11. Solar (MAMAMOO)

Number 10-1:

10. Irene (Red Velvet)

9. Jisoo (BLACKPINK)

8. Rosé (BLACKPINK)

7. Sakura (IZ*ONE)

6. Zhao Liying

5. Jennie (BLACKPINK)

4. Dilraba Dilmurat

3. Angelababy

2. Moonbyul (MAMAMOO)

1. Lisa (BLACKPINK)

What do you think of the list? Would you include anyone else?

