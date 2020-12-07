TCC Asia reveals the top 100 most beautiful faces in the Asia Pacific of 2020; Did your bias make the list?
TCC Asia, a subsidiary of TC Candler has released the official list of the top 100 most beautiful faces in the Asia Pacific of 2020. In general, the list of the most beautiful faces includes women and that of the most handsome faces includes men. While the list of the most beautiful faces in the world is still under evaluation, keep reading to know all the most beautiful faces in the Asia Pacific.
The TC Candler lists are the most prestigious and internationally recognised lists in the realm of global media. Hundreds of millions of fans vote every year for their preferences and choices with regards to the most beautiful and the most handsome faces of the year. Of course with that many opinions, the competition is fierce. Last year, the most beautiful face in the Asia Pacific as determined by TCC Asia was BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Will she take the crown again? Let’s find out!
Number 100 to 91
100. Baifern Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul
99. Xu Yiyang (formerly Legal High)
98. Zhang Yuqi
97. Xuan Yi (Cosmic Girls)
96. Yang Chaoyue (formerly Rocket Girls 101)
95. Sandara Park (formerly 2NE1)
94. Nozomi Sasaki
93. Jolin Tsai
92. Zhou Dongyu
91. Eleanor Lee
Number 90-81:
90. Ayaka Miyoshi
89. Kimura Mitsuki
88. Lee Sung Kyung
87. Aragaki Yui
86. Liu Shishi
85. Bella Ranee Campen
84. Chungha
83. Minju (IZ*ONE)
82. Victoria (formerly f(x))
81. Tang Songyun
Number 80-71:
80. Eunbi (IZ*ONE)
79. Kyulkyung (formerly PRISTIN)
78. Chaeryeong (ITZY)
77. Yumi Wong
76. Aom Sushar Manaying
75. Nishino Nanase (formerly Nogizaka46)
74. Yujin (IZ*ONE)
73. Saito Asuka (formerly Nogizaka46)
72. Shuhua ((G)I-DLE)
71. Ouyang Nana
Number 70-61:
70. Sunmi
69. Babymonster An (THE9 and HICKEY)
68. Bee Namthip Jongrachatawiboon
67. Ryujin (ITZY)
66. HyunA
65. Yang Zi
64. Komatsu Nana
63. Shaking (THE9)
62. XIN Liu (THE9)
61. Esther Yu (THE9)
Number 60-51:
60. Zhang Yuge (SNH48)
59. Ge Xinyi
58. Kiki Xu (THE9 and SNH48)
57. Soyeon ((G)I-DLE and K/DA)
56. Nayeon (TWICE)
55. Nana (formerly After School and Orange Caramel)
54. Ni Ni
53. Mai Davika
52. Xie Na
51. Annie Liu
Number 50-41:
50. Bae Suzy (formerly Miss A)
49. Gulnazar
48. Song Hye Kyo
47. Ju Jingyi (formerly SNH48)
46. Taeyeon (Girls’ Generation)
45. K Lu (THE9 and Fanxy Red)
44. Minnie ((G)I-DLE)
43. Jun Ji Hyun
42. Yeri (Red Velvet)
41. Mina (TWICE)
Number 40-31:
40. Jiang Zhenyu
39. Wendy (Red Velvet)
38. Zhao Lusi
37. Krystal (formerly f(x))
36. Sally (Gugudan)
35. Cheng Guo
34. Park Shin Hye
33. Wonyoung (IZ*ONE)
32. Lin Fan (Fanxy Red)
31. Zheng Shuang
Number 30-21:
30. Yang Mi
29. Park Min Young
28. Cheng Xiao (Cosmic Girls)
27. Wheein (MAMAMOO)
26. Seo Ye Ji
25. Seulgi (Red Velvet)
24. Sana (TWICE)
23. Qiao Xin
22. Joy (Red Velvet)
21. Satomi Ishihara
Number 20-11:
20. Hwasa (MAMAMOO)
19. Son Ye Jin
18. Momo (TWICE)
17. Dai Meng (SNH48)
16. Yoona (Girls’ Generation)
15. Song Ji Hyo
14. Nene (Bonbon Girls 303)
13. Joyce Chu Zhu Ai
12. IU
11. Solar (MAMAMOO)
Number 10-1:
10. Irene (Red Velvet)
9. Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
8. Rosé (BLACKPINK)
7. Sakura (IZ*ONE)
6. Zhao Liying
5. Jennie (BLACKPINK)
4. Dilraba Dilmurat
3. Angelababy
2. Moonbyul (MAMAMOO)
1. Lisa (BLACKPINK)
