Teacher's Day special: Dr Romantic's Kim Sabu, Misaeng's Oh Sang Sik, and more; Top 4 K-drama mentors we adore

Han Suk Kyu's character in the Dr. Romantic drama series, Kim Sabu has had a huge impact on viewers, on the other hand, Lee Sung Min in Misaeng has taught many life lessons in his own unique ways. Here is a list of some of the best mentors introduced to the viewers through the K-drama world.

Han Suk Kyu's Kim Sabu in Dr. Romantic

The veteran actor played the role of an infamous surgeon called Master Kim who disappeared from a renowned hospital because of an incident. Master Kim or Kim Sabu, recruited surgeons who were good at their work just not enough. His way of teaching his mentees not only made them better doctors but also shaped their lives. The doctors who start under him usually find him arrogant and also get in physical fights as well, however as time passes by they understand why he is called Dr. Romantic. Someone who is passionate about his job and saved his patient no matter what the situation was.

Lee Sung Min's Oh Sang Sik in Misaeng

Lee Sung Min played Oh Sang Sik who was the manager of the team where Im Si Wan's Jang Geu Rae started working as an intern. Jang Geu Rae was a former Go Player with a high school degree who could not complete his dreams. Oh Sang Sik had a contradictory personality and was brutally honest to Jang Geu Rae when it came to work. He would also praise his team for their hard work and although he might come off as harsh he always guided and cared about Jang Geu Rae. Lee Sung Min's character in this drama is proof that not all mentors are perfect but his non-negotiating attitude and protectiveness for his team especially Jang Geu Rae showed how responsible he was as a leader.

Jeon Mi Do as Choi Seong Hwa in Hospital Playlist

Choi Seong Hwa was a neurosurgeon in her early forties who was not astonishing at work but set an example of an amazing colleague. Be it an intern or resident she always looked out for her mentees and provided them with the best advice. She sometimes unintentionally taught lessons with her sincere actions towards the patients which her mentees picked up with her noticing.

Kim Hye Eun's Yang Chan Mi in Twenty Five Twenty One

Kim Tae Ri played Na Hee Do who was a high school fencer and Kim Hye Eun played the character of former National Team player Yang Chan Mi. Na Hee Do was a very passionate sportsperson who was led by Yang Chan Mi who recognized her strengths and pushed her so that she could reach the national team. Yang Chan Mi had a huge impact on another fencer's life who wished to quit and taught her what resilience was so that she would come back stronger in life and not just while fencing.

