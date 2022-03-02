Team HallyuTalk arrives at the KweenZone as they react to BLACKPINK, TWICE, MAMAMOO & more

Women’s Day is just around the corner and honouring the girl power in the multi-million dollar K-pop industry are the women who have taken the scene to the next level with their sheer dedication and passion.

Over the years, K-pop girl groups have made quite the name for themselves, highlighted by the likes of BLACKPINK, TWICE, MAMAMOO, Red Velvet, ITZY and so many more who have risen to the occasion, going above and beyond. At the same time, soloists like SUNMI, Chung Ha, Jessi and more have added glam and enthusiasm, refusing to mold with the already set standards of the industry.

Reacting to some of the most iconic stages, collaborations, performances, songs, moments and events from the Queen of K-pop, enter into the KweenZone with HallyuTalk below!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: HallyuTalk team REACTS to BTS’ Jungkook sung & SUGA produced Stay Alive