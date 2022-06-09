Team HallyuTalk battles in a game of 'Who knows BTS better?'

Who is the biggest ARMY? Let's find out.

Published on Jun 09, 2022
Becoming a part of the BTS ARMY is a once in a lifetime experience and a journey that is unique to each. Introducing yourself to the seven personalities of the world class singers and the mountain of information that follows them is a special feeling and yet fans are always ready to accept more content coming their way.

At the same time, they are competitive about their knowledge. Hopping on a fun segment with the team of HallyuTalk, three ARMYs take a 'Who knows BTS better?' challenge. The game ensures a friendly competition as the team puts their ARMY brains to test. It's funny, eye-opening and full of the purple world!

Watch below.

