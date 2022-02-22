Team HallyuTalk battles it out in a game of Guess the K-pop song by emoji

A common area of conflict between two K-pop fans is their level of expertise in the matter. While some consider their age in the Hallyu world to be a deciding factor, the others value the exposure. This in turn has resulted in a healthy war in the HallyuTalk team as the team goes head to head to find out ‘How Well Do We Know K-pop’.

Engaging in a game of ‘Guess the K-pop song by emoji’ alongside 2 special guests, Tejas and Shristi, they put their K-pop knowledge to the test. Laughter and tough competition followed. BTS, EXO, BLACKPINK, TWICE, ASTRO and the list of popular K-pop group’s songs resulted in a fun-filled session.

Watch the full video below!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Team HallyuTalk takes on the Spicy Noodle Challenge