Team HallyuTalk REACTS to BLACKPINK’s music video for Pink Venom

BLINKs rejoined as BLACKPINK finally announced their full group return. After almost 2 years, the group is set to release their second full length album ‘Born Pink’ on September 16. Ahead of this, the pre-release track ‘Pink Venom’ was released on August 19.

‘Pink Venom’ is infused with the classic BLACKPINK style of catchy heavy beats and oozes with the girl group’s classic colors of blank and pink. Interestingly, it begins with a traditional Korean sound forefronted by vocal member Jisoo who takes charge of a musical instrument. Soon, the other three members, each with their unique parts in the song swooped in. A heavy rap portion from Jennie and Lisa set precedence for a fabulous performance while Rosé’s vocals took over.

Here’s how the HallyuTalk team reacted. Watch below.

