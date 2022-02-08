Team HallyuTalk takes on the Spicy Noodle Challenge

Seoul Food- the heart of foodies! Bringing their viewers another episode of tongue-tingling and delicious food as the team at HallyuTalk takes a trip down the Hallyu food lane, this week they take on the Spicy Noodle Challenge.

Challenging an already red, hot mixture of Korean noodles also known as ramyeon or ramen, the hosts wish to add more fun by dabbing a touch of the famous Tabasco sauce. 2 hosts and 2 challengers, who will cave in? 5 rounds and one lone survivor is declared as the winner!

With no water, sweet drinks or milk to calm their nerves, how will this turn out?

Watch as they dig into their noodle bowls!

