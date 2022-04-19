Team HallyuTalk tries traditional Korean clothing Hanbok

The Kloset heads to the traditional South Korean lands this week as we don some beautiful hanboks!

Kindly gifted by the Korean Culture Centre of India, the multicolored pieces looked like wonders on the HallyuTalk team.

Hanbok is traditional Korean clothing worn in layers and literally also means Korean clothing. The term refers to a set of clothes rather than one piece and the history of the outfit has been recorded for over 2000 years.

Now re-imagined into modern versions, hanbok has found ways to be incorporated into the lives of people. From being considered regular fits to now being worn on multiple special occasions in the Korean culture, its an integral part of thr Hallyu wave.

Check out the full video below.

