Teaser: BTS’ SUGA raises his Daechwita side in new drinking show 'Suchwita' with first guest RM

“Daechwita, Daechwita, play it loud Daechwita”. The iconic phrase from SUGA ’s title track off of his second mixtape ‘D-2’ will ring right in your ears as you envision a black-clad blonde-haired man sauntering down a well-lit pathway made just for him. BTS member SUGA’s first scene from his music video and from the latest teaser for his upcoming variety program looks the same. Here’s what lies ahead for the South Korean artist.

On November 29, a new teaser was shared on the official BTS channels which introduced everyone to ‘Suchwita’ which is an acronym for ‘Time to get drunk with SUGA’ in Korean. It is said to be a talk show where SUGA would invite guests from across fields to have some in-depth conversations over drinks. He is expected to bring along guests from the music and other fields to have discussions filled with the exchange of meaningful knowledge.

Teaser

‘Suchwita’ begins with the BTS member expressing his astonishment about the show as he proceeds to bring on guests that even surprise him. The first one is very obviously the leader of BTS, Kim Namjoon aka RM who has been with SUGA for close to 12 years now. Bonding over their experience in creating music and everything world-class, the two find laughter and dialogue flowing easily. With little information about the other guests on the show, fans are hoping to catch the other BTS members as well as some varied guests grabbing drinks with SUGA.