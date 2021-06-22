TEASER: Epik High release cover image of first ever career single, Rain Song featuring 'undisclosed' artist

Epik High is coming back with new music! Read on to find out.

We are blessed to be living in this day and age when artists are exploring the full potential of their talent, artistry and creativity, and thanks to modern-day technology, we get to explore it too. June promises to be an exciting month with brand new content, music and art from our favourite artists. From new-age artists to veteran stars, we have a lot to explore. In an exciting announcement, Epik High announced that they will be releasing the first-ever single of their career by dropping an alluring teaser image of their first-ever single, Rain Song!

On June 22 at midnight KST, Epik High’s Tablo tweeted a teaser image for a new song titled Rain Song. The teaser image is a pastel-shaded image of a girl watching the rain droplets dot her window as she calmly watches the downpour. Rain Song is set to release on June 29 at 6 pm KST and will feature an 'undisclosed' artist. Epik High will reveal the name of their collaborator in due time.

You can check out Epik High's tweet below:

Epik High - 비 오는 날 듣기 좋은 노래 (Rain Song) ft. ?

2021. 6. 29. (화) 6:00pm KST 데뷔 이후 처음으로 내는 공식 싱글. The first official single release of our careers.#비오는날듣기좋은노래 #RainSong ##에픽하이 #EpikHigh #안전할정도만비가오길바랍니다 pic.twitter.com/uayxbjyHQ8 — 에픽하이 타블로 | Tablo of Epik High (@blobyblo) June 21, 2021

Rain Song marks Epik High’s first time putting out an official single release, as opposed to an album or a song for an original soundtrack. The group’s last comeback was in January 2021 with Epik High Is Here, Pt. 1. Epik High is known to create amazing music with the weather, playing their muse! In addition to that, the talented and inspiring artists will be hosting an online live concert, FOREST 2021, on June 26 at 7 PM KST.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: EPIK HIGH reveals featuring lineup for their comeback album Epik High Is Here; Artists include B.I, CL & more

Who do you think is the 'secret' artist? Share your predictions with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

When is Epik High releasing Rain Song? Epik High is releasing Rain Song on June 29 at 6 pm KST

Credits :Tablo Twitter

Share your comment ×