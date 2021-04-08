TEASER: K Drama OST queens Davichi forecast an impending doom in Just Hug Me teaser video

Davichi have released a heart-fluttering new MV teaser for their upcoming digital single, Just Hug Me.

More comebacks? Yes, please! K-drama OST queens Davichi are all set to make a comeback with their new digital single, Just Hug Me. On April 8, Davichi dropped the teaser video for their upcoming digital single, Just Hug Me. The talented duo of female singers have lent their voices to some of our favourite K-dramas like Big (2012), Iris II (2013), It's Okay, That's Love (2014), Descendants of the Sun (2016) and Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016).

Last month, Davichi announced that they will be making a comeback in April. The talented duo released multiple concept photos and teaser images and upped fans' excitement. Now, we have a brand new teaser video. The teaser video depicts the story of a couple in love as they spend time together. There are sweet instances of them feeding each other, savouring each other's company and being goofy around one another. But, there are moments of hurt and tears as we see grief and heartbreak on their faces. Whether it is a happy ending for the couple or not, we need to find out!

You can check out the heart-fluttering teaser below:

This will mark Davichi's first comeback in over a year. Besides their super-successful K-drama OSTs, Davichi has released three studio albums and six extended plays to date. Their style can be defined as pop-rock and R&B. Davichi previously released their third studio album &10 on January 25 with the title track Days Without You. Just Hug Me releases on April 12 at 6 PM KST!

Credits :Stone Music Entertainment

