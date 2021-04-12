TEASER: Kang Daniel dances powerfully towards his Antidote; launches 1st single artist K Pop fan platform app

Kang Daniel drops the second teaser of his upcoming MV Antidote and plans for future business endeavours. Read on to find out.

We are barely 24 hours away from Kang Daniel's comeback and we cannot wait! The talented idol and entrepreneur is all set to release the third album in his colour trilogy - Yellow tomorrow. Kang Daniel, who released Paranoia earlier this year, will release Yellow along with its title track, Antidote. The other tracks include Digital, Misunderstood feat Omega Sapien and Save U feat Wonstein.

So far, Kang Daniel has been teasing us with teasers, concept photos, lyrical teasers for Antidote. Now, a day before the official release of Antidote he has revealed the second video teaser for Antidote. The opening shot of the teaser begins with Kang Daniel reaching out his hand towards the sun, in a swift motion, we are transported to a set where Kang Daniel is dressed in fine clothes as he puts up a passionate and powerful dance to achieve his Antidote. The action shifts between an open terrace and a decorated set.

You can watch the intriguing teaser video below:

Meanwhile, Kang Daniel's agency Konnect Entertainment has created a unique fandom app just for Danity, his official fan club. Kang Daniel becomes the first K-pop solo artist to launch an application solely for his fandom. The 'KANGDANIEL' application is a free mobile platform where both Kang Daniel and his fans can communicate with one another.

Fans can directly communicate with Kang Daniel via this application. they can share photos, videos, content and keep themselves with Kang Daniel's schedule. Currently, the application is available in Korean and English, but shortly, it will expand to Chinese and Japanese as well. Yellow will release on April 13 at 6 pm KST.

