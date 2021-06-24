TEASER: Lee Sung Kyung & Loco share adorable video for new song Love; To release special collab on THIS date

Loco and Lee Sung Kyung have dropped their music video teaser for Love. Read on to find out.

A lot can happen over a single night! No, we aren't narrating a thriller story, but this is no less than a roller-coaster ride either! Yesterday, late in the night, the internet was abuzz with the possible brewing romance between Dr Romantic 2 actress Lee Sung Kyung and rapper Loco. It started when fans matched their background images together and assumed that the couple were on a secret date! However, in a classic thriller style twist, the mere piece of gossip and speculation turned into a solid piece of news of a different kind though.

It was later revealed that Lee Sung Kyung and rapper Loco will release a collaboration single through Dingo Music's 'Duet Mate'! For the unversed, 'Duet Mate' is a music project wherein an actress and a rapper collaborate to release a song together. Lee Sung Kyung and Loco's track is titled Love and is written, composed, and produced by Rocoberry, a musical duo well-known for producing hit soundtracks for popular dramas, including Hotel Del Luna, Descendants of the Sun, and Goblin. Lee Sung Kyung and Loco will be the first artists to participate in the 'Duet Mate' project.

Not just that, the talented duo even shared an adorable teaser video for Love. The two artists enjoy a romantic and cute date, clicking photos in a photo booth and enjoying a hearty laugh on a long drive. Towards the end, you can hear Lee Sung Kyung croon 'I Love You' with a matching image of the couple sitting on the bonnet of the car!

You can check out the adorable teaser video below:

Loco and Lee Sung Kyung's collaboration single drops on July 4 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). This Duet Mate project will start on June 25 and air for three weeks every Friday at 6 pm KST through Dingo Music’s official YouTube page.

When will Love feat Lee Sung Kyung and Loco release? It will release on July 4 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

Credits :Dingo Music

