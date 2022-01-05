TEASER: Mnet confirms 'Street Man Fighter' is coming in Summer 2022

Good news folks, 'Street Man Fighter' will be happening this summer! On January 5, Mnet released a teaser for the male version of the show, titled 'Street Man Fighter,' which is scheduled to premiere in summer 2022. Mnet released a cool teaser to celebrate the announcement.

In the brief teaser video, the 'W' in woman flips to become the letter 'M' in man as they officially announce that 'Street Man Fighter' will be greeting our screens this Summer, accompanied by cool background music. According to a Korea Herald report, the chief producer of 'Street Woman Fighter' Kwon Young Chan and producing director (PD) Choi Jung Nam will be returning for the new season. The Korea Herald also reported that the show would have begun production earlier, but the show had run into issues with casting dancers!

You can watch the teaser below:

'Street Man Fighter' is the male version of 'Street Woman Fighter'. In August 2020, Mnet premiered a new dance survival show called “Street Woman Fighter,” featuring eight all-female dance crews fighting for a cash prize and the title of being 'South Korea’s best female dance crew.' The show became extremely popular amongst fans and the dancers have since appeared on several variety shows and performed at the prestigious end-of-year award shows!

