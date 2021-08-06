TEASER: TWICE members release the first look for their first English digital single 'The Feels'

ONCEs, exciting new TWICE content is on its way! On August 2 and 4, TWICE dropped mysterious images of an envelope with the captions, “Oh! You got my attention,” and “Uh, I’m so curious.” This piqued fans' curiosity. However, all the speculations can be safely put to rest as TWICE members have announced their first English digital single 'The Feels' due to release on a Friday in September.

It was revealed through a third image on August 6 that the teasers are for TWICE’s first full English single 'The Feels.' The new image shows an invitation to Prom 2021, and the caption reads, “Where are we going tonight?”In the past, TWICE have released English versions of their hits like 'More & More' and 'I Can't Stop Me', but this will officially mark the group's first-ever English-original release. 'The Feels' gives off a 'Disney-esque' and 'Princess Diaries' kind of vibe, and knowing TWICE, they will absolutely give us all the feels! We cannot wait to get 'The Feels' with TWICE!

You can check out the teaser image below:

Meanwhile, TWICE once again proved their popularity in Japan as their song ‘FANCY’ followed ‘Feel Special’ to surpass 100 Million streams on Billboard Japan on August 4. They became the only girl group to have two or more songs achieve this feat. Ever since its release, the song has managed to be in the top 200 songs for 119 consecutive weeks! Congratulations to TWICE!

