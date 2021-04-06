TEASER VIDEO: Park Bo Young has an adorable first encounter with Seo In Guk in Doom At Your Service

tvN drama drops the first teaser video for Doom At Your Service with Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk in lead roles. Watch the video below.

With every new teaser and character poster, our excitement for Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk's new fantasy-romance drama, Doom At Your Service is increasing day by day! The upcoming fantasy romance drama follows the story of Myul Mang, played by Seo In Guk who causes everything he touches to vanish. His name itself means, doom! His life changes when he encounters Tak Dong Kyung, played by Park Bo Young, who puts her life on the line to avoid her fate. After some ethereal character posters, we have a teaser video.

In the brief teaser video, one can see Park Bo Young peeking from the keyhole. She sees beautiful snow-clad mountains, buildings that are inspired by Roman architecture and a volcano erupting loudly! Park Bo Young's Tak Dong Kyung is shocked to see this crazy sight in front of her. Seo In Guk's Myul Mang opens the door and with a dead-pan face greets her with a simple 'Annyeong'. Bo Young looks confused and bewildered and says who are you. In Guk smiles in response and says something in Korean. The teaser ends with that.

You can check out the quirky teaser below:

The main cast includes Park Bo Young, Seo In Guk, Lee Soo Hyuk, Kang Tae Oh, and Shin Do Hyun. The drama is written by Im Me Ah Ri, of Beauty Inside and will be directed by, Kwon Young Il of Unfamiliar Family fame. Doom at Your Service will premiere on May 10 at 9 pm KST following the conclusion of Navillera.

