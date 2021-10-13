Ted Lasso creator talks about the show's future after Season 3; Reveals a MAJOR change if it gets renewed

After massively successful seasons first two seasons, it was already confirmed that Jason Sudeikis starrer Ted Lasso will return for Season 3 in October 2020. Recently, in interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, the show's creator spoke about the future of the show after its third outing as he weighed in on the idea of a fourth season. While fans would be more than happy to see the show continue for one more season, showrunner Bill Lawrence plans to return with some major changes in the storyline.

In his interaction with THR, Lawrence maintained that if the show was to continue for a fourth season, it may not include the characters of Nate (Nick Mohammed), Roy (Brett Goldstein), Keely (Juno Temple), and the rest of the AFC Richmond. As per Bill, the journeys of the supporting cast will end in season 3. While mentioning that he isn't opposed to the idea of another season for the show, Lawrence maintained that it will have new characters.

While discussing what a season 4 would look like for the show, Lawrence said, "W]hen we started, we plotted out everybody’s beginning, middle, and end of a three-season arc. This story is going to be over next year, regardless, even if the show finds another story to tell and goes on"

As for Sudeikis' continuing on his role as Ted Lasso, the showrunner maintained that while he would love to keep going, it mainly depends on Jason and until what time he finds it "a cool thing for him, not only to do creatively and professionally." Lawrence added that Sudeikis also has personal things to figure out before continuing on his Ted Lasso journey since he has two kids and staying in London can be tricky for that reason.

