Ted Lasso Season 2 Review: The warm fuzzy feeling continues to remain intact in Jason Sudeikis' series

Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso Cast: Jason Sudeikis

Ted Lasso Creators: Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly

Streaming Platform: AppleTV+

Ted Lasso Stars: 3.5/5

Last year, amid the global pandemic which had us succumbed to the four walls of our suddenly 'restricted' homes, Ted Lasso was like a delicious shortbread whiff amid the stench smell of reality. However, with the gigantic success (which included major awards recognition!) devoured by the AppleTV+ series, there were obvious concerns for its sophomore outing. With such shows, the likeability factor tends to have an expiration date and it's rare for a Season 2, 3, etc. to live up to its original.

Nevertheless, Ted Lasso comes out with flying colours! With their heartbreaking loss at the Premier League last season, AFC Richmond has been relegated to an "embarrassing streak of draws." This, however, doesn't deter American coach Ted Lasso's (Jason Sudeikis) fighting spirit, albeit, after his panic attack, his mental health remains an intriguing focal point in his character development this season. Ted's underdog story reached fruition in the first season itself and hence, this time, the supremely talented supporting cast get their much deserved individual spotlight.

While Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is on the pursuit to find true love, using a dating app called Bantr, which is being publicised by Keeley (Juno Temple), the latter continues to embark on new waters, while dating the permanently hot-headed retired player Roy (Brett Goldstein). Higgins (Jeremy Swift) continues to be a gentleman as he battles with the guilt of delivering some hard truth to Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) about his tumultuous love life while Coach Nathan tries to measure up to his swift transition from kit-man to assistant coach. A new (and very welcome!) addition to the cast is Sara Niles as Sharon, a sports psychologist whose brought in after Dani (Cristo Fernández) has a terrible case of the yips. When it comes to the players, Jamie (Phil Dunster) books himself a gig that boosts his self-righteous ego to a t while Sam (Toheeb Jimoh) takes a stand against his country's corrupt government.

With eight out of 12 episodes provided to this reviewer, I can safely surmise that Ted Lasso Season 2 maybe even better than its predecessor and it's simply because you'll be smiling ear to ear throughout like a giddy child who has just been given Halloween candy. Ted Lasso, as a storyline, is unapologetically kind at heart. This kindness sweeps through the cast as well, headlined by the ever-versatile Jason Sudeikis, who is as wonderfully funny as he is chaotically dramatic. It's especially Ted's inner psyche of why he is the way he is, like how he remains positive at the most turbulent of times, that's extensively drawn out in chapters. With his personal life in shambles after a bittersweet divorce and not too many friends outside his inner 'We are Richmond' circle, Jason embodies the anxiousness of Ted in an empathetic, heartwarming manner. Hence, when things imminently boil over, the multifaceted drama behind it makes perfect sense.

The MVP of Season 2 is without a doubt, Brett, who is also interestingly a co-writer on the show. Goldstein fuses Roy's rage with such tact while layering the insecurities of a retired player and his life after football, that every scene he's in, especially the ones with the charming Elodie Blomfield as his niece Phoebe, is comedy at its finest. His relationship with Keeley is also surprisingly warm-hearted while Juno and Hannah's friendship continues to strive, never overstaying its welcome. The two women run proudly wild in a man' world with equal dominance and vibrant excitement. Nick has tons to play with, in terms of his layered character who would really like to be famous without all the baggage while Jeremy and Brendan continue to be the perfect anchors in this impressive ship of talents. Phil, too, has his laugh-out-loud moments with one tear-jerking sequence as that stand-out moment from the entire season.

Sarah as Sharon ushers in new flavours to Ted Lasso's staunch, traditional principles, making him question everything about himself. The opposites attract camaraderie between the two is a sure-shot highlight I especially was a fan of. From a Christmas-themed episode that is as sappy as festivities get to a chirpy romantic comedies homage, Ted Lasso Season 2 heavily relies on comedy with sprinkles of romance while stepping its toes into drama or as the main protagonist deems it, "I believe in communism. Rom-communism that is. If Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan can go through some heartfelt struggles and still end up happy. Then, so can we." That's Ted Lasso in a nutshell.

What's refreshing about the sophomore season's homely writing, in particular, is how it didn't rely on Season 1's success tactics and rather evolved itself, obviously with a few odes here and there, but mostly a new change. As Ted Lasso embraces his new life more openly, we also embrace Ted Lasso with equal vigour.

Ted Lasso Season 2 Ep 8 ended on a cliff-hangerish note and this writer expects a little less laughter but a lot more faith in the final four episodes. In finality, Ted Lasso Season 2 is that warm fuzzy feeling we always crave for and that emotion remains intact, this time too!