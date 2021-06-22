Ted Lasso Season 2 trailer: Jason Sudeikis is brimming with positivity despite being under pressure in England

Season 2 of Ted Lasso will start streaming on July 23.

Ted Lasso season 2 is one of the most awaited series for a large chunk of the audience, who appreciated the positive nature of storytelling in season one. In the trailer, Ted is facing harsh questions regarding the demotion of his team. But it seems as though nothing can take away from the positivity of Ted as he is still taking everything in a positive stride despite being under tremendous pressure in England. The job is hard enough for Ted considering he is an amateur coach and now Richmond’s relegation is further creating difficulties in his life. Despite a preposterous line of questioning, Ted answers all the questions boldly.

In an earlier interview with Indian Express, Jason spoke about the universality of his character and the narrative being tackled by the show. He said, “Because life and death, good and evil are ubiquitous and there are themes of Ted Lasso that are more on a human level, although it is all pulled through the prism of an American eye. But yes, we took on the international challenges willfully.” Ted Lasso certainly knows how to win hearts even though the team does not seem to be winning a lot of matches.

The official synopsis of the show reads, “Golden Globe winner Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team—despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination…and biscuits.” Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed co-star in Ted Lasso, with Sarah Niles joining the Season 2. The show will start streaming on July 23 on Apple TV Plus.

