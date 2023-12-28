TEEN TOP's Chunji and Ricky part ways with TOP Media; members to continue group activities
TEEN TOP's Chunji and Ricky departed from their agency TOP Media. Earlier Niel and Changjo had also called it quits with the label.
TEEN TOP members Chunji and Ricky departed from their label TOP Media. Earlier in July, members Changjo and Niel had also left the company. TEEN TOP made their debut in 2010 with their first single album Come into the World. The group had started off with six members but L.Joe and C.A.P had left the group.
TEEN TOP's all four members depart from TOP Media
On December 28, TOP Media revealed that TEEN TOP's Chunji and Ricky had also parted ways with the label following the departure of Changjo and Niel. They also assured that the group will continue their group activities. The label stated that the four members of TEEN TOP including Chunji, Niel, Ricky, and Changjo have collectively agreed to work together to ensure the team's continued promotions. They also added that they will make sure to pay back the fans for their love and support through good music, good stages, and good performances in the future.
