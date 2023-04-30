Teen Top’s Chunji confirms the group is planning to make a comeback after four years

Teen Top fans, rejoice as the K-pop boy group has confirmed their first group comeback in four years following a surge in popularity. The group, which debuted in 2010, is known for its unique sound and energetic performances. Their last release was the eighth EP 'DEAR. N9NE' on June 4, 2019, with the title tune ‘Run Away’, fans have been eagerly waiting for their return.

Teen Top making a comeback after four years

Teen Top personally confirmed the official comeback on April 29. Chunji announced a group comeback during a guest visit on the radio show ‘Cultwo Show,’ where the five members conducted their first live performance as a full group in three years. TOP Media revealed earlier this month that, in light of their recent upsurge in popularity, the Teen Top members had met to discuss the potential of a group reunion, but that nothing had been determined.

Teen Top’s sudden rise in popularity

Several of Teen Top's older songs, most notably ‘No More Perfume on You’ and ‘Crazy’, received renewed attention in 2020 due to their viral lyrics and crazy beats. On his variety show MBC Hangout with Yoo, host Yoo Jae Suk frequently expressed his love for the group's music, singing and dancing to the group's tracks. Teen Top released a 2020 version of ‘To You’ on July 10, 2020, to commemorate their ten-year anniversary. Despite the fact that they did not release any new albums, Teen Top was invited to play iconic songs on a variety of music shows, including KBS Music Bank and M Countdown. For the first time since their debut, the group also performed at You Hee Yeol's Sketchbook.

Teen Top made a comeback after appearing on MBC's variety show ‘How Do You Play?’ where Yoo Jae Suk and his project group One Top performed their popular song ‘To You.’ Following their appearance on the popular show, many of the group's previous hits have risen back up the charts and Teen Top even climbed all the way to No. 4 in the most recent boy band brand reputation rankings. Despite their 14-year debut, the members displayed flawless synchronised choreography and live talents, as well as comfortable stage manners, drawing screams and praise from the audience.

About Teen Top

Teen Top is a South Korean boy band created in 2010 by TOP Media. C.A.P, Chunji, Niel, Ricky, and Changjo are the group's five members. On July 9, 2010, Teen Top released their first single album, Come Into the World. Ricky and Niel, members of Teen Top, were both child actors. Niel made his stage debut in the musical Please, playing the younger version of Joo Won's part. Ricky made his debut in Seo Taiji's ‘Human Dream’ music video and then played the younger version of Song Seung-heon's character in Love Song. Four members of Teen Top (Changjo, Niel, C.A.P, and L.Joe) had open Lotte World auditions, while the other two (Chunji and Ricky) had closed auditions.

Advertisement

Fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of dates and can't wait to see the group perform again.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo makes first official appearance since Moonbin's passing; arrives at KonnecThai event