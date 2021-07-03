Teen Wolf alum Tyler Posey comes out of the closet; Announces he identifies as queer and sexually fluid

Teen Wolf alum Tyler Posey recently opened up about his sexual identity and made a huge announcement. Scroll down to see what he said.

Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey recently git candid about his sexuality. The 29-year-old actor, recently announced that he identifies himself as queer and sexually fluid. Tyler opened up about his sexual experiences with men last year and now he’s clarifying his sexuality. “We’ve blown each other, you know what I mean. But never had sex. So yes, I have been with men before,” Tyler said on his OnlyFans, adding that he’s been pegged.

In a new interview with NME, Tyler defined his sexuality. “I’ve been with everybody under the sun, and right now I’m in the best relationship that I’ve ever been in with a woman, and she’s queer too,” he said. “She’s helped me realize that I fit under the queer umbrella and that I’m sexually fluid, I guess.” Tyler added, “No, not ‘I guess’. I don’t want anyone to take this [interview] and be like: ‘Well, he was kind of wishy-washy about it.’” Tyler is currently dating musician Phem.

Back in October 2020, Posey appeared on SiriusXM’s The Jason Ellis Show and admitted that he went through a “rough patch.” “I’m sober now. I’m 71 days sober. I don’t smoke weed. I don’t drink, I don’t drug, I don’t do anything…I was at a party the other night where they had a table of cocaine, just a table. And they had Holy water, which was shots with Molly in it, and mushroom chocolate. And I didn’t give a s–t at all,” he said.

