Tell Me You Love Me: Jung Woo Sung and Shin Hyun Been seen enjoying serene beach vibes in new poster

Based on an award-winning Japanese romance drama, Tell Me You Love Me is set to premiere in November. The upcoming drama starring Jung Woo Sung and Shin Hyun Been has released a romantic teaser poster reflecting on the protagonist's chemistry. It is a classic melodrama about the silent love between an artist who speaks with his hands and an actress who listens with her heart.

The new poster for Tell Me You Love Me released

In the newly released teaser poster, the two actors are seen sharing a romantic moment as first-time lovers. Jung Woo Sung and Shin Hyun Been are seen standing beside each other and holding hands during a beach sunset. The two are seen taking careful steps closer to each other, giving viewers a thrilling feeling.

The phrase mentioned in the poster translates to 'love has come to a silent world,' which raises expectations of a change approaching Jung Woo Sung's world in the drama. Tell Me You Love Me's storyline revolves around two characters - Cha Jin Woo and Jung Mo Eun.

Cha Jin Woo, played by Jung Woo Sung, is a painter who suffers from hearing impairment; despite the prejudice against him, he lives a quiet life. Jung Mo Eun, played by Shin Hyun Been, dreams of becoming an actress. The two fall in love at first sight and together overcome their differences.

About Tell Me You Love Me

Tell Me You Love Me is a story about a man and a woman who complete their love using their eyes as language and facial expressions as confessions, igniting a warm feeling of excitement. Jung Woo Sung will be doing a melodrama after 11 years. The upcoming drama has been directed by Kim Yu Jin and written by Kim Mim Jung, raising expectations.

The production team of Tell Me You Love Me shared that the emotional synergy between the two lead actors optimized for melodrama carries a different sense of depth in itself. They hope to bring pleasant experiences about what kind of waves Jung Mo Eun will cause in Cha Jin Woo's quiet world through this drama.

