Tell us about your K Drama viewing habits & we'll reveal which K Drama cast will have a reunion this year

Let's plan our own K-drama reunion! Take the quiz NOW!

The recent FRIENDS: The Reunion had all of us reaching for our tissues as we watched our favourite 'friends' reunite after 17 years! It has almost been two decades since the show ended. FRIENDS: The Reunion reminded us that good drama shows are like wine, they only get better with age, in fact, they never age! The beauty of such dramas is that it remains immortal in our hearts and our lives forever.

FRIENDS first aired in the year 1994 and ended its historic run in 2004, exactly a decade after. The mid-2000s redefined our television viewing habits. The Korean wave marked its presence and fans around the globe, got a glimpse into the beautiful world of K-dramas and K-pop. Then in the 2010s, K-dramas took over our television screens as iconic dramas like Boys Over Flowers, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, My Love From the Star, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth and Reply 1988 changed our lives forever. Fans were no longer relying solely on television screens alone, as OTT platforms like Netflix and Viki made K-drama viewing a lot simpler for international fans.

We love revisiting our favourite dramas and wish for them to have a reunion too, FRIENDS style! But have you wondered which one of your favourite K-drama cast will have a reunion this year? Well, you have questions and we have answers for you. Answer a few questions and we will reveal which K-drama cast will have a reunion this year. Sounds easy? Take the quiz now.

Take the quiz below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS' Butter makes Billboard history, debuts at number 1 on Hot 100 chart

Which K-drama did you get? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :KBS 2TV Drama

Share your comment ×