Tell us about your study habits & we'll reveal which K Pop song to NOT listen to

It is the beginning of a new year and also the beginning of a new academic year for students! Studies are important for every student and music can either help you with your studies or distract you from concentrating.

Did you know there's a playlist amongst South Korean students which contains songs one must NOT listen to during exams season? Commonly known as 'Soo-neung Geum Ji Song,' the term means songs to not listen to while studying for your Soo-Neung exams (the Korean equivalent of the SAT exams). SHINee's 'Ring Ding Dong', 'Red Velvet's 'Dumb Dumb', Girls Generation's 'Gee', Super Junior's 'Sorry Sorry' or the addictive 'Baby Shark Do Do'! Beware, now these songs are stuck in your mind.

Tell us about your study habits and we will reveal which K-Pop song you must NOT listen to. Sounds easy and interesting, well don't worry, we have you covered. You can take the quiz below and let us know your results in the comments below.

Take the quiz below:

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: A Star Is Born: Profiling SHINee's Lee Taemin's illustrious decade long career in showbiz

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.