Tell us a bit about yourself & we’ll guess which BTS member’s music taste matches with yours

BTS debuted in 2013 with seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Also dubbed the ‘Princes of Pop’, BTS has been featured on the international cover of Time magazine as ‘Next Generation Leaders’. In February 2022, BTS became the only act to top IFPI’s Global Recording Artists of the Year ranking for two years consecutively (2020, 2021).

One of the biggest musical acts in the world, BTS has been receiving a lot of love for their music, and especially their lyrics that often touch on personal and social commentary, the themes of mental health, troubles of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, loving oneself, and individualism. The two-time GRAMMY-nominated group recently performed at this year’s 64th GRAMMY Awards on April 4. BTS is now gearing up for four sold-out shows in Las Vegas this month. While BTS turns Sin City purple, we’ve got a fun quiz for you to find out which BTS member’s music taste matches with yours!

Take the quiz, below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty One’ star Choi Hyun Wook & Hong Kyung join Park Ji Hoon in new drama ‘Weak Hero’