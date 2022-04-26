Tell us a bit about yourself & we’ll tell you if MAMAMOO’s Hwasa would feature on a track with you

The youngest member of the South Korean girl group MAMAMOO, Hwasa is a talented singer, rapper, songwriter, model, and television personality. Hwasa embodies each of her roles with ease, characterised by her fierce individuality and confidence.

She debuted in 2014 as a member of MAMAMOO and went on to make her official debut as a soloist in 2019 with the digital single ‘Twit’. Her most recent release as a soloist is her single album ‘Guilty Pleasure’, which dropped in November 2021, along with its lead single ‘I’m a B’.

Thanks to her impeccable vocals and her ability to add her own unique touch to every project, Hwasa is a much sought-after artist for collaborations. Recently, it was announced that Hwasa will be featuring in soloist PSY’s track ‘Now’, which will be a part of PSY’s upcoming 9th regular album ‘PSY 9th’.

Have you ever dreamed about working together with Hwasa on a track? Take this fun quiz to find out if MAMAMOO’s Hwasa would feature on a track with you!

Take the quiz, below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK to make a comeback in June? Industry insider spills