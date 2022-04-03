Tell us a little about yourself and we’ll reveal which ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ character you’ll relate to

In a time when dreams seem out of reach, a teen fencer pursues big ambitions and meets a hardworking young man who seeks to rebuild his life. At ages 22 and 18, they said each other's names for the first time; and at ages 25 and 21, they fell in love.

Na Hee Do (Kim Tae Ri) is a member of the school fencing team at Seonjung Girls' High School, but due to the IMF crisis, the team is disbanded. Despite this, she transfers to Taeyang High School and later manages to become a member of the National Fencing Team. Baek Yi Jin’s (Nam Joo Hyuk) family goes from ‘riches to rags’ and are separated due to the financial crisis. He is forced to take up several part-time jobs and later becomes a sports reporter.

In the present day, Kim Min Chae (Choi Myung Bin), Na Hee Do's daughter, quits ballet and ‘runs away’ to her grandma's house. During her stay, she comes across her mother's diary, which the story is then told through.

