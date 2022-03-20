Tell us a little bit about yourself and we’ll reveal if Stray Kids’ Hyunjin would get along with you

As a trainee, Hyunjin appeared in the reality show ‘Stray Kids’ along with his fellow Stray Kids members and ITZY. He ended up debuting with Stray Kids releasing and promoting their first album ‘I am NOT’ and the leading single ‘District 9.’ Throughout the rest of 2018, he promoted the other mini-albums in the I am trilogy: ‘I am WHO?’ and ‘I am YOU’. Stray Kids is composed of eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. Originally a nine-piece group, member Woojin left Stray Kids due to undisclosed personal reasons in October 2019.

At the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards, it was announced that Stray Kids would be joining Ateez and The Boyz on the inaugural season of ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’, a Mnet boy group competition show. BTOB, iKon and SF9 were later confirmed as participants as well. On May 28, 2021, the group released a song for the final round of the competition titled ‘Wolfgang’, which makes the group's first appearance on the main Gaon Digital Chart with number 138. The group won the program on June 3, awarding them their own reality show as well as a ‘Kingdom Week’ special show for their comeback.

On March 18, Stray Kids released their sixth EP ‘Oddinary’, with ‘Maniac’ as its lead single.

