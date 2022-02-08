Tell us a little bit about yourself and we will tell you which SEVENTEEN member you resemble

SEVENTEEN consists of thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. They debuted on May 26, 2015, with the EP ‘17 Carat’. The album became the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US and was the only rookie album to appear on Billboard's ‘10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015’ chart. The group performs as one, and the members are divided into three units, each with a different area of specialisation: 'Hip-Hop Team', 'Vocal Team', and 'Performance Team'. Since its debut, SEVENTEEN has released three studio albums and twelve EPs.

SEVENTEEN is considered a ‘self-producing’ idol group, with the members being actively involved in the songwriting, choreographing, and other aspects of their music and performances. The group has often been labelled as ‘Performance Kings’, ‘Theatre Kids of K-pop’, and ‘K-pop Performance Powerhouse’ by various domestic and international media outlets.

