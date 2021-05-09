  1. Home
Tell us what you'd do on a trip to South Korea and we'll tell you the KPop group you'll 'accidentally' meet

Ever wished for luck that would make you accidentally meet a K-Pop band? Well, take the quiz to find out who you’ll meet!
1970 reads Mumbai
KPop boy band BTS members clicking a goofy mirror selfie KPop group BTS taking a fun mirror selfie.
Times tweets went viral and actually pierced the hearts of fans were the times when a fan ended up in the same spot as the artist and accidentally bumped into an idol. We’re then left wondering - how, why, were their stars aligned?, if I did the same thing, would I have been able to meet them too?, is it because of their zodiac signs? Whatever the reason may be, it has every international fan wishing they were in South Korea. 

 

The fact that South Korea is also on many Korean culture enthusiast’s bucket list, we’re sure some people have already rounded off where they’d like to go in order to “accidentally” bump into an idol. With the gorgeous places we’ve seen in K-Dramas and K-Pop idols’ shoot locations, not to forget the delicious food we see them devouring, it’ll be surprising if an international fan doesn’t have everything they’d want to eat and visit listed down.

 

So today, with our quiz, we’re helping you create a trip to South Korea and also predict, based on your answers, which idol group might bump into you! It’s going to be an exciting ride so make sure you’re ready! If you forgot something, then this quiz might help you get your brains running! What are you waiting for? Let’s start the quiz, plan and predict! 

 

 

Also Read: Shop for a weekend getaway and we’ll tell you which BTS member would join you

 

Which group did you get? How will you behave when and if you do meet them? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :BTS Twitter

close