Tell us your coffee order & we’ll give you a SEVENTEEN song for your playlist

Comprising thirteen members, the boy group SEVENTEEN debuted in 2015 under PLEDIS Entertainment. S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino are divided into three units (hip-hop, vocal, and performance), which together make up one team.

Considered some of the best performers, SEVENTEEN recently made a comeback with ‘SECTOR 17’, the repackaged version of their fourth album ‘Face the Sun’. While ‘Face the Sun’ came with an electric title track ‘HOT’, the lead single for ‘SECTOR 17’, ‘_WORLD’, takes on a much soft and lighter vibe.

With their takes on various genres, SEVENTEEN’s discography is certain to have something for everyone! Find out which song from the thirteen-piece-act deserves a place in your playlist with this fun quiz. All you have to do is share your coffee order with us!

Answer a few simple questions, and we’ll reveal which SEVENTEEN song you should definitely listen to if you haven’t heard it already. Take the quiz, below:

