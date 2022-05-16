Tell us your likes and dislikes and we’ll disclose which Park Bo Gum’s character you resemble

Park Bo Gum is a South Korean actor and singer. He gained recognition for his diverse range of roles in film and television, notably, a psychopathic lawyer in ‘Hello Monster’ (2015), a genius Go player in ‘Reply 1988’ (2015–2016), a Joseon Crown Prince in ‘Love in the Moonlight’ (2016), a free-spirited man who falls for an older woman in ‘Encounter’ (2018), and a model who overcomes various hardships to become a successful actor in ‘Record of Youth’ (2020).

Park Bo Gum was the youngest artist to be named Gallup Korea's Television Actor of the Year. He was also the first ever actor to top the Korea Power Celebrity list by Forbes Korea. On August 10, 2020, he released his new single ‘All My Love’ to celebrate the 9th anniversary of his debut. His single album for ‘All My Love’ was released on August 12, 2020. On March 26, 2021, Park participated in a ceremony for the national heroes on the Yellow Sea Protection Day. In 2021, Park starred in the science fiction thriller film ‘Seo Bok’ in the title role.

Take the Quiz:

ALSO READ: Best of Ahn Bo Hyun: Sparkling career with Itaewon Class, My Name, Yumi’s Cells & more

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Which character did you get? Let us know in the comments below.