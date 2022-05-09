Tell us your zodiac sign and we’ll reveal which GOT7 member is the most compatible with you

GOT7 was formed by JYP Entertainment. The group is composed of seven members: Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. GOT7 debuted in January 2014 with the release of their first EP ‘Got It?’, which peaked at number two on the Gaon Album Chart and number one on Billboard's World Albums Chart. The group gained attention also for their live performances, which often include elements of martial arts tricking and street dancing.

In 2015, GOT7 released the EPs ‘Just Right’ and ‘Mad', which yielded their most commercially successful single, ‘Just Right'. In 2016, they moved into the Japanese market with a full-length Japanese studio album, ‘Moriagatteyo’, which entered the Oricon Albums Chart at number three. Their fifth Korean ‘EP Flight Log: Departure’ and their second full-length studio album ‘Flight Log: Turbulence’ were both chart-toppers, and the 2017 EP ‘Flight Log: Arrival’, the third and final part of the group's ‘Flight Log’ series, was their first album to sell more than 300,000 copies. The group departed from JYP Entertainment in January 2021, following the expiration of their contract with the agency.

ALSO READ: GOT7 to make awaited full group comeback on THIS date; Drops 1st teaser

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Which GOT7 member did you get? Let us know in the comments below.