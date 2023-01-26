Telugu actor Sharwanand gets engaged to Rakshita; Shares adorable pics as he introduces his 'special one'

Telugu actor Sharwanand is all set to enter a new phase in his life. The actor got engaged to Rakshitha in a low-key ceremony. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a few adorable pics to introduce his fiance Rakshita. His close friend, Ram Charan, and his wife Upasana, who are going to be parents soon also attended the engagement ceremony. Sharing pics from the engagement ceremony with his fiance Rakshita on Instagram, Sharwanand wrote, "Meet my special one, Rakshita. Taking the big step in life with this beautiful lady. Need all your blessings."

The couple exchanged rings in a traditional ceremony, which was held in Hyderabad. They seemed perfect together and we can't get over how cute they looked. While Sharwanand wore a simple off-white kurta with a pearl necklace, his fiance looked beautiful in a pastel blue saree paired with an embroidered blouse. She completed the look with a diamond choker on her neck. In the pics, Sharwanand and Rakshita can be seen holding hands and flaunting their big smiles. A pic of Ram Charan and Upasana posing with the newly engaged couple is going viral on social media. The power couple twinned in pink as they posed for a pic. For the unversed, Ram Charan and Sharwanand are school friends and have been very close since then. Take a look at Sharwanand and Rakshita's engagement pics here: