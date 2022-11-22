Telugu actor Srikanth Meka reacts to his divorce speculations; Here's what he said
Srikanth Meka has been in the headlines for divorce rumours from his wife Ooha. He strongly condemned the rumours and also blasted the media for spreading fake news.
Reacting to the rumours, Srikanth reportedly said, "It has been reported by some cheap websites and worthless YouTube channels that I am facing severe financial troubles. They are adding that I am getting divorced from my wife. Who is creating such silly gossip?"
"In the past, it was rumoured that I am dead and gone. The fake news caused much distress to my family members. And now this. The fake news about our divorce reached my wife through her friends. She got nervous upon reading the news. We are currently in Tamil Nadu on pilgrimage. At a time like this, insensitive and obnoxious rumours are bothering me," Srikanth said, adding that several celebs have, from time to time, been victims of fake news.
Srikanth Meka's marriage with Ooha
Srikanth married Ooha on 20 January 1997 and has two sons, Roshan and Rohan and a daughter, Medha. The actor's son is already an actor in the Telugu film industry.
Professional front
Srikanth made his debut as a lead actor with the film One by Two. He has starred in more than 100 Telugu films as a lead. His first hit film as a lead actor was the Taj Mahal, which was released in 1995. He has appeared in more than 120 films. The actor has received one state Nandi Award, and one Filmfare Award South. He has starred in films like Swarabhishekam, which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu for 2004.
