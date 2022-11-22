Telugu actor Srikanth Meka reacts to his divorce speculations; Here's what he said

Telugu veteran actor Srikanth Meka has been in the headlines for divorce rumours from his wife Ooha. It has been reported that an actor is getting separated from his wife due to some financial issues. Now, the Telugu actor reacted to rumours and strongly condemned them. He also blasted the media for spreading fake news. Reacting to the rumours, Srikanth reportedly said, "It has been reported by some cheap websites and worthless YouTube channels that I am facing severe financial troubles. They are adding that I am getting divorced from my wife. Who is creating such silly gossip?"

"In the past, it was rumoured that I am dead and gone. The fake news caused much distress to my family members. And now this. The fake news about our divorce reached my wife through her friends. She got nervous upon reading the news. We are currently in Tamil Nadu on pilgrimage. At a time like this, insensitive and obnoxious rumours are bothering me," Srikanth said, adding that several celebs have, from time to time, been victims of fake news.