Tempest FIRST teaser: Jun Ji Hyun and Kang Dong Won seek truth behind assassination case in spy K-drama; watch
Tempest, starring Jun Ji Hyun and Kang Dong Won, has released the first teaser ahead of its much-anticipated premiere. Check it out inside.
Tempest is an upcoming South Korean series starring Jun Ji Hyun and Kang Dong Won in the lead roles. Ahead of its premiere, the first teaser of the show has been released, providing a glimpse into the character dynamics. The plot follows a diplomat who joins forces with a mercenary to find the truth behind a mysterious case.
On January 7, 2025, Disney+ dropped a preview clip of several K-dramas that will be released soon on the streaming platform. Among them, a short clip of Tempest was also included, featuring the leading cast, Jun Ji Hyun as Moon Ju and Kang Dong Won as San Ho. In the brief yet powerful clip, San Ho answers a phone call and cryptically states that he will take care of her. Moon Ju remarks that San Ho must understand she is the boss and must follow her commands, no matter what.
Moreover, the first stills of the leading cast from the show have also been released. Jun Ji Hyun will portray Moon Ju, a character who has earned immense trust in the international community through her sharp judgment and actions. Kang Dong Won will take on the role of the enigmatic San Ho, a former elite international mercenary whose nationality and past remain shrouded in mystery. Hollywood star John Cho will play the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State, marking his debut in a Korean original series.
The plot follows Mun Ju, a diplomat who uncovers political maneuvering behind an assassination involving South and North Korea. Joined by the mysterious mercenary San Ho, they work together to uncover the truth behind the complex international incident. Tempest is expected to be released in the first half of 2025.
Are you excited about the upcoming series?
