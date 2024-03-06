TEMPEST's Hwarag to sit out of group activities amid club controversy ahead of TEMPEST Voyage comeback

TEMPEST's Hwarang to undergo temporary suspension from activities amid controversy over club attendance, leading Yuehua Entertainment to announce his hiatus from group activities. The decision follows allegations surfaced during a fan event, triggering mixed reactions from fans. The six-member group will proceed without Hwarang as they prepare for their upcoming comeback on March 11 KST.

TEMPEST's Hwarang to skip TEMPEST Voyage comeback

TEMPEST's Hwarang finds himself embroiled in controversy, leading to a temporary suspension of his activities. Yuehua Entertainment, the group's agency, announced the decision on March 6 KST, citing personal life issues surfacing on social media platforms.

In an official statement, Yuehua Entertainment revealed that despite extensive discussions, Hwarang's inability to regain trust posed challenges for continuing group activities. Consequently, the agency made the difficult choice to suspend his involvement, with the group moving forward as a six-member lineup.

The agency clarified that while Hwarang may still appear in limited pre-filming and production cases, he will step down from his MC role on MBC M's Show Champion, effective February 21 KST.

The suspension follows allegations stemming from a fan's claim during a video call fan signing event, alleging Hwarang's presence at a club. The agency addressed the issue, asserting that the circulated content did not reflect the truth. Hwarang expressed deep reflection on the matter, pledging not to repeat such behavior.

Born in 2001, Hwarang's hiatus sparked mixed reactions among fans, with some questioning the necessity of an apology for an adult's presence at a club. The situation underscores the complexities of managing personal and public personas in the entertainment industry.

TEMPEST is set to return with 5th mini-album TEMPEST Voyage

TEMPEST, the dynamic South Korean boy band under Yuehua Entertainment, has been making waves since their debut on March 2, 2022, with the extended play It's Me, It's We. Comprising seven talented members—Hanbin, Hyeongseop, Hyuk, Eunchan, Lew, Hwarang, and Taerae—the group has captivated fans with their unique blend of talent, energy, and charisma.

Despite recent controversy leading to the temporary suspension of member Hwarang's activities, TEMPEST remains resilient and is set to return with their highly anticipated 5th mini album, TEMPEST Voyage, scheduled for release on March 11 KST. Fans eagerly anticipate the group's comeback, eager to witness the next chapter in TEMPEST's musical journey.

