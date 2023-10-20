TEMPEST’s Hwarang to take temporary hiatus owing to surgery for shoulder injury

TEMPEST’s member Hwarang will be taking a temporary hiatus as the idol will undergo surgery and recover his health. He will be attending October 22’s activity as the group is scheduled to hold a fan meeting but will be taking a hiatus after that. The agency made a statement on his schedule and health. Here is what they had to say.

TEMPEST’s Hwarang to sit out of activities due to health concerns

TEMPEST member Hwarang will be taking some time off to recover to the best of his health as the member is suffering from a shoulder injury and needs to undergo surgery. His agency Yuehua Entertainment announced on October 19 that Hwarang has been advised to rest by medical professionals and he needs surgery to recover from his shoulder injury hence he will be totally focusing on getting better.

The agency continued and added that since Hwarang wishes to meet his fans, he would be attending the fan meeting scheduled for October 22 but then would be sitting out. They continued and informed that the idol would inevitably not be able to attend future fan meetings and Japanese releases for a while. They gave reassurance that they’ll make an announcement when Hwarang gets better and is ready to join again. Lastly, they apologized to all the fans for making them worried and said that they’d do everything to get back the idol to his health.

More about TEMPEST

TEMPEST is a South Korean idol group that made their debut in March 2022. The rookie group consists of seven members which includes Hanbin, Hyeongseop, Hyuk, Eunchan, Lew, Hwarang, and Taerae. They debuted with their first EP It's Me, It's We which was earlier supposed to drop in February but had to be postponed as the members tested positive for COVID-19.

Their next release was in August 2022, with their second EP Shining Up followed by their third EP On and On which was released in November of the same year. In 2023 April they followed their feat with the release of their fourth EP The Calm Before the Storm. They came out with their first single album Into the TEMPEST in September.

