Tempted’s Woo Do Hwan and Kim Min Jae travel together; My Mister’s Jang Ki Yong leaves hilarious comment

On September 4, Woo Do Hwan uploaded a new post on his personal Instagram where Kim Min Jae and him were on vacation in a beautiful place. They looked handsome and goofy in the new pictures together. The Bloodhounds star was dressed in white pants and a blue hoodie while Dr. Romantic 3 star was in a white t-shirt and shorts.

Jang Ki Yong’s comment on Woo Do Hwan’s Instagram post:

They seem to be enjoying the hot sunny day and the glistening blue sea. In the comments, there were many fans as well as their close friend Jang Ki Yong. My Roommate Is A Gumiho star wrote the comment in satoori (Korean word for dialect) to say that Woo Do Hwan looks amazing, making the fans laugh! Woo Do Hwan and Kim Min Jae have been friends for a while after working together on Tempted alongside Red Velvet’s Joy and Moon Ga Young. Since then, they always support each other’s new work as well as spending a lot of time together. They are known as a famous pair in the industry. Jang Ki Yong, on the other hand, is a close friend of Woo Do Hwan for a long time as well. They always comment on each other’s posts and have fans always look forward to their hilarious interaction.

Woo Do Hwan’s activities:

He is going to join a new drama alongside Oh Jung See, Lee Yoo Mi and others. Mr. Plankton is a drama that portrays the narrative of Hae Jo, a man whose birth was a bad event, and the world's most unfortunate woman Jae Mi, who is compelled to go with him on his last outing in life. Woo Do Hwan will play Hae Jo, who was naturally introduced to a wrong family and needed to pick a sad existence without a family. At some point, Hae Jo, who is supposed to be a contemptuous assistant and isn't loved anyplace, gets news that will cause harm in his life. Soon, Hae Jo sets out on the last trip of his life to track down his biological dad and his foundation.

