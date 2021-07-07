Tennis legends Mahesh Bhupathi & Leander Paes are set to renew their partnership for OTT; Deets Inside

The project based on Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes’s world-class partnership will be held by Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari.

Indian tennis legends Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes are set to reunite once again but not on the field. The maverick achievements of the duo as the faces of world-class tennis in the country will now be told in the form of a narrative on a major streaming platform. Mahesh and Leander were the first Indians to win the Wimbledon in 1999. The legends took to their respective social media recently and shared posts while reminiscing about the past of achieving the impossible as they hinted at something special to come. The web series is set to have interesting stories and anecdotes from the duo’s journey to stardom.

Mahesh Bhupati took to Twitter and wrote, “Hmmm… that was special!! Do you think it’s time to write another chapter? Leander on the other hand replied to Mahesh’s tweet and wrote, “22 years ago today, we became the first Indians to win @Wimbledon. As two young boys all we dreamt of was making our country proud!” Both Mahesh and Leander have a lot of fan following considering their monumental achievements as they nearly pioneered the growth of tennis in India. Many generations of athletes after them have been inspired by their dedication, hard work, and persistence towards the milestones.

Take a look at the tweet:

Hmmm ..That was special!! Do you think it’s time to write another chapter? @Leander #LeeHesh https://t.co/gzIWCD7gfR — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) July 4, 2021

Nitesh Tiwari who has made prolific films like ‘Dangal’ and Chichhorre will be helming the project alongside Ashwini who has directed films including ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ and ‘Panga’. Both of them have made one sports movie each. The story is set to premiere on Zee5. The release date of the untitled project has not been announced yet.

