Tension rises between Yoon Kye Sang & Seo Ji Hye in the latest teaser for upcoming drama ‘Kiss Sixth Sense’

On April 26, Disney+ unveiled the latest teaser for the upcoming fantasy drama ‘Kiss Sixth Sense’. The released video contains the world seen through the eyes of Cha Min Hoo (Yoon Kye Sang ), a man whose five senses such as sight, hearing, smell, touch, and taste, have developed abnormally more than 10 times than the general public.

Min Hoo is very sensitive and picky because of his special abilities, such as sniffing any remaining perfume and having a dizzy spell because of it. So, he often pours out harsh words to his teammates, such as, “If you are going to work at the level of a team, you will have to learn the ways.”

Among them, Hong Ye Seul (Seo Ji Hye) is his teammate and assistant who is particularly often caught on Min Hoo’s five senses radar. She seems to have changed to a different person from what happened, and she stimulates Min Hoo's nerves even more. She is also heralding an exciting office romance with Lee So Hwan (Kim Ji Seok), who is her ex-boyfriend and genius director.

Min Hoo throws a hard-hitting question at Ye Seul who constantly stimulates his senses, saying, “Do you like me?” The story is curious as to whether she recognized her hidden inner feelings with her five senses superior to others. Disney+'s exhilarating extra-sensory romantic comedy 'Kiss Sixth Sense' will be released exclusively on Disney+ on May 25th.

