The Terminal List Teaser: Chris Pratt goes into deadly action mode; Release date of the series revealed

A teaser of The Terminal List starring Chris Pratt has now been released. Based on the book by the same name, the series also stars Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Riley Keough, Jeanne Tripplehorn among others. The series' new promo gives a glimpse of all the deadly action that it promises as it follows the story of Pratt's Navy SEAL James Reece whose team is ambushed during a covert mission.

The Terminal List is special on several counts including that it marks Chris Pratt's return to TV after playing Andy Dwyer on Parks & Recreation for seven seasons. As for The Terminal List, the show will consist of eight episodes. According to the plot revealed by the makers, the series will follow "James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves. "

Check out the teaser here:

The Terminal List is also executive produced by Pratt. The new teaser released by Amazon also reveals the release date of the series as it confirms that will drop on the streaming platform on July 1. The show also stars Chris Pratt's brother-in-law, Patrick Schwarzenegger. With David DiGilio as showrunner and writer Daniel Shattuck on board, the series is expected to be an exciting thriller.

