The Terminal List Twitter Review: Chris Pratt wows fans with his conspiracy thriller series

Following the release of the much-awaited Chris Pratt-helmed Prime series The Terminal List, fans are coming forward on social media to praise the novel-turned-series. Based on Jack Carr's best-seller by the same name, the series casts major A-listers on its roster including Pratt alongside Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Riley Keough and more.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and Ellen Kuras, the series is a conspiracy thriller diving deep into the world of SEALs. The official synopsis of the show reads, "The series follows Lieutenant Commander James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed while on a covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. As new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves."

As for the fans on Twitter, the show received an overwhelmingly positive reaction with all appreciating Pratt for his acting prowess. Though there were those who dipped their toes into the show after being huge fans of the novel series and James Reece and faced disappointment. They were the ones who complained about the dissimilarities between the actual story in the novel and how the re-written show had treated the plot. Besides the upset ones, there were the novices who simply enjoyed the brilliance of the show no questions asked. Scroll down further to see how fans reacted to the series.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to Chris Pratt's The Terminal List below:

