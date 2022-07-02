The Terminal List Twitter Review: Chris Pratt wows fans with his conspiracy thriller series

Check out how fans on Twitter reacted to Chris Pratt's newest release.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jul 02, 2022 03:57 AM IST  |  492
The Terminal List
The Terminal List came out on Prime Video on
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Following the release of the much-awaited Chris Pratt-helmed Prime series The Terminal List, fans are coming forward on social media to praise the novel-turned-series. Based on Jack Carr's best-seller by the same name, the series casts major A-listers on its roster including Pratt alongside Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Riley Keough and more.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and Ellen Kuras, the series is a conspiracy thriller diving deep into the world of SEALs. The official synopsis of the show reads, "The series follows Lieutenant Commander James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed while on a covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. As new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves."

As for the fans on Twitter, the show received an overwhelmingly positive reaction with all appreciating Pratt for his acting prowess. Though there were those who dipped their toes into the show after being huge fans of the novel series and James Reece and faced disappointment. They were the ones who complained about the dissimilarities between the actual story in the novel and how the re-written show had treated the plot. Besides the upset ones, there were the novices who simply enjoyed the brilliance of the show no questions asked. Scroll down further to see how fans reacted to the series.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to Chris Pratt's The Terminal List below:

twitter_1.png
twitter_2.png
twitter_3.png
twitter_4.png
 
twitter_5.png
twitter_6.png
twitter_7.png

ALSO READ The Terminal List Review: Chris Pratt's action series is a lacklustre affair all through

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!