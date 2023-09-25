'Text J-Hope 300 times...': BTS' Jin spills on military convos; Playfully complains to Jungkook

BTS' Jungkook who recently wrapped up his Global Citizen Festival performance in New York City unveiled the teaser for his next project at the end of his performance. Post-performance he took to Weverse to host a live session with the fans to extend his gratitude for the fans who were present at the festival performance and exchanged a few talks about his next digital single titled 3D which will be released on September 29.

BTS' Jin complains about not being contacted much by Jungkook

During the Weverse that he hosted one of the BTS members Jin came online to say hello to the youngest of the group. Jin is currently completing his mandatory military service along with BTS' J-Hope. During live Jin had a conversation with Jungkook through the live comments. Jin told Jungkook not to touch his hair to which Jungkook was taken aback to see who it was, it turns out that it was BTS' Jin. Jungkook's eyes lit up to see his hyung. Jin complained to Jungkook for not contacting much with him. Jungkook expressed that because of his overseas schedules and time differences, he is not able to. Jin made a comment saying, 'I text J-hope 300 times a day.' which sent Jungkook into a frenzy of laughter. Watch the whole conversation here:

Jungkook's recent activities

Jungkook made an announcement about his next project towards the end of his Global Citizen Festival performance through a teaser. Fans were excited to hear the news. The Seven Singer will be releasing another digital single called 3D which will feature Jack Harlow who is an American rapper and singer. The trailer films for 3D have been released along with concept photos. 3D is a pop R&B song that will reflect an even more mature side of Jungkook after Seven was released. 3D aims to address the emotions one feels toward an unattainable person from the perspective of first, second, and third dimensions.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Will Addison Rae feature in music video for BTS' Jungkook's single 3D with Jack Harlow? Netizens suspect