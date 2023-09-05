Thalapathy 68: THIS Bollywood actor in talks for Thalapathy Vijay's next with Venkat Prabhu?

Thalapathy Vijay's next Thalapathy 68 with Venkat Prabhu is a highly anticipated film. Since its inception, there has been an effervescent buzz about its casting. The latest ones to be doing the rounds are that of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan being roped in. The actor is reportedly being considered to play a key role in the pan-Indian film.

Aamir Khan to follow the South path after Sanjay Dutt, Emraan Hashmi

Speculations have been rife that Aamir Khan may feature in Thalapathy 68 after the makers of Vijay starrer, Aishwarya Kalpathi posted a photo of meeting him. It is rumored that the producer briefly met the 3 Idiots actor in Mumbai. However, if the reports turn out to be true, then it definitely would be a big treat. Interestingly, this would mark Aamir Khan's debut in Tamil cinema.

It is noted that several actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Emraan Hashmi, Arjun Rampal, Jackie Shroff, and many others have ventured into South Indian cinema. The exchange of different lingual industries surely has ardent movie buffs buzzing.



About Thalapathy 68

Apart from Aamir Khan, Thalapathy 68 will reportedly also feature Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead. Prabhu Deva, Simran, and others are in talks of the cast as well. The makers are yet to announce the cast and crew for the film.

As per reports, it is believed that Thalapathy Vijay will essay a double role in the film, that of a father and a son and they face off against each other. Recently, Venkat Prabhu and Vijay headed over to Los Angeles for the pre-production work of the film. Reportedly, the reason that they went to Los Angeles was to determine a 3D VFX scan for the character look of Vijay in the film. Though not much is known apart from the basic details about a supposed 3D VFX scan for Thalapathy Vijay’s character look for Thalapathy 68, fans are super hyped.

