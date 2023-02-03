Thalapathy67: Vijay and Lokesh Kangaraj's film titled Leo, promo and BGM is fire; Release date out

Now, according to the latest reports, Thalapathy 67 new schedule began in Kashmir. Vijay along with the team including Trisha Krishnan, Lokesh Kangaraj and others headed off to Kashmir on a flight together. The makers shared a BTS video from their Kashmir schedule and it shows the team having a gala time. The video also shows Vijay vlogging on the flight and capturing the best moments of his team.

Thalapathy 67 is the most awaited upcoming project of the Tamil film industry right now. The big news of Thalapathy 67 is here. The title, promo video and the release date is out. Thalapathy 67 is titled Leo- Bloody Sweet. The promo video, Vijay's screen persona, and background music look insane and lit. Leo will release worldwide on 19 October 2023.

Watch Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kangaraj's Leo promo here:

About Thalapathy67 pooja and cast

The film had a grand launch recently in Chennai. The movie, which marks the second collaboration of Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj after the massive success of Master, started rolling with a grand Pooja event. A couple of days back, the makers officially launched Thalapathy 67 with an official statement, and it was later followed by a bunch of promising character posters that introduced the star cast of the film.

Trisha Krishnan is playing the female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the film, thus sharing the screen with the star after a long 14 years. The makers of Thalapathy 67 unveiled the character posters of 8 actors who have been roped in to play the supporting roles in the film recently. It is now officially confirmed that the senior Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is making his Tamil debut in Vijay's film, by playing the lead antagonist. Thalapathy 67 features a stellar star cast including Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mathew Thomas, Sandy Master, and others in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander composes the music for the project. Manoj Paramhamsa and Philomin Raj handle the cinematography and editing, respectively.

Leo aka Thalapathy67 part of LCU

The pics of the Pooja ceremony were shared on social media and went viral. Now, what caught the attention is the appearance of George Maryan in the pics. Yes, the actor, who was earlier seen in Lokesh Kangaraj's Kaithi, is seen during the group photo of the team. This has sparked rumours that Thalapathy 67 is set under Lokesh Kangaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU). George Maryan might once again reprise his role as constable Napoleon from Kaithi in Thalapathy 67. However, an official confirmation is awaited.