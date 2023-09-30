'Than me?': When BTS' Jimin was shocked to learn THIS about Shawn Mendes

BTS members were in the United States attending the American Music Awards in 2017. All the seven members were celebrating this occasion with fans during a live broadcast session and that's when Jimin found out about Shawn Mendes' age. The BTS member was in complete shock after finding out Shawn Mendes and other Western artists' ages.

Jimin's reaction to Shawn Mendes' age

BTS members performed their song DNA for the very first time on an international stage at the American Music Awards in 2017. The group made their U.S. television debut with this spectacle and applause from the audience. This was also the first time BTS met Shawn Mendes. On their first meeting, they all greeted each other and even suggested a collaboration. Later that day, BTS turned on a V live broadcast video to celebrate their first performance with fans and talked about their experience of meeting other Western artists.

RM mentioned Shawn Mendes discussing how they should address him based on his age. Jin pointed out that he was younger than Jungkook and that's when Jimin stood up completely shocked hearing this about Shawn Mendes. Jimin reacted, "Really? Shawn Mendes is younger than me?". The members started discussing how some of the Western artists were younger than them. Jungkook even complimented Shawn Mendes on his striking visuals and tall height. This is one of the core memories for the fans as BTS enjoyed their time at the American Music Awards.

BTS' recent activities

On September 25, BIGHIT MUSIC issued a statement regarding all seven members of BTS, including those who are currently fulfilling mandatory military service. The statement confirmed that all the members have renewed their contracts with HYBE LABELS. This confirmed that the septet will be making their comeback as a group in 2025 once all the members have fulfilled their national duties. As a result of this decision, the members who are currently serving in the military will begin their contract period once they have completed their services. The agency also said that they will share the remaining members' plans of enlistment by the end of this year.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Who is making BTS' Jimin want to fly? Like Crazy singer recommends 2 popular K-dramas to fans; Find out