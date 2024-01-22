'Thank you ARMYs': BTS' J-Hope, V and Jungkook honored after 2024 iHeart Radio Music Awards nominations

BTS' J-Hope, V, and Jungkook extend heartfelt appreciation to their dedicated ARMYs for their immense love and support as they receive nominations at the 2024 iHeart Radio Music Awards. The trio expresses gratitude for the unwavering loyalty of their fanbase, acknowledging the significance of the nominations in a prestigious event like iHeart Radio.

BTS’ J-Hope, V and Jungkook thank fans for 2024 iHeart Radio Music Awards nomination

BTS members J-Hope, V, and Jungkook graciously express their gratitude to the devoted ARMY as they bask in the honor of receiving nominations at the 2024 iHeart Radio Music Awards. The trio took to social media, to convey their appreciation for the overwhelming love and support from their global fanbase. The nominations mark a testament to BTS' continued impact on the music industry and their unwavering connection with ARMYs.

Take a look at BTS’ tweet here;

In their heartfelt messages, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook acknowledged the significance of the nominations, emphasizing the collaborative journey with their fans. The iHeart Radio Music Awards recognition adds another milestone to BTS' illustrious career, showcasing the international acclaim and admiration they have garnered.

As the anticipation builds for the awards ceremony, the trio's expressions of gratitude resonate with the shared triumphs and achievements that define the unique bond between BTS and their ARMY, making the nominations a moment of collective celebration.

Know more about K-pop nominations at 2024 iHeart Radio Music Awards nomination

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations have been unveiled, featuring prominent K-pop artists among the contenders. BTS members Jungkook, J-Hope, and V, along with other notable acts like (G)I-DLE and NewJeans, secure nominations in various categories.

In the Duo/Group of the Year category, (G)I-DLE competes alongside international talents. The newly introduced K-pop Artist of the Year and K-pop Song of the Year categories feature a diverse lineup, including Jungkook, NCT Dream, Stray Kids, ATEEZ, and others.

Social voting for the iHeartRadio Music Awards is now open, allowing fans to support their favorite artists until March 25. The nominations reflect the growing influence of K-pop on the global music landscape, with fans eagerly awaiting the results of this exciting competition.

