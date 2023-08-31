'Thank you for liking me': BTS' V praises fan he met as Hayoung passes Army Corps exam, shares her letter

BTS' V was recently seen in an episode of Dingo Story. On Thursday, the latest episode from the show featured BTS' V talking about his love for BTS ARMY as he went on to spend an entire day with the lucky fan. He even dropped her off and wrapped up with a warm hug, which left the fan emotional. He later found the fan’s message to him and shared them on his Instagram stories.

BTS V meets a fan and spends time with her

On August 31, 2023, Kim Taehyung, aka V from BTS, melted countless hearts as he made an appearance on a YouTube show where he met and spent time with a fan. For many K-pop fans, Dingo's YouTube channel has been a blessing because it gives them the opportunity to hang out with their favourite idols for a day. V, who is about to release his solo album on September 8, was a featured personality in one of the most recent episodes. He spent some time with the fan, went to the arcade, shared a meal and clicked some pictures. The fan Kim Ha Young has been a BTS fan for a long time and now by meeting her idol she is happier than ever in the episode. V spends time with the fan lovingly, taking care of her at every step alongside saying encouraging words which not only makes the fandom happy but also melts their hearts.

Ha Young who is a sophomore student in the military department with aspirations of becoming a female officer, shares about her dreams and hopes with the BTS member alongside the dark times in her life to which V patiently listens to and in turn says encouraging words to her. He thanks the fan for liking him and asks her to meet him again after she becomes an officer. This lovely interaction between the two leaves fans' hearts warmed seeing how good of a person V is. They appreciate his gentlemanly behavior throughout the episode and are melted by the interaction. But that is not the end of it.

BTS V shares fan’s messages on his Instagram

BTS V located Kim Ha Young’s messages on what seems to be on Weverse but it is not confirmed on the same day the episode was aired. She had written a message to the BTS’ member, telling him that she had passed her military exam and he was the first person she wanted to share the good news with. In the message she says-

“Hello,

It's been a while since I contacted you. Did the typhoon cause you any damage? It's just that the Army School Corps candidates were announced today, so I thought I should let you know first!!

I passed the exam haha. Now I have genuinely become a proud ARMY!! These days the weather is very hot, please be careful of the heat!! I hope you have a good day!! Fighting!!”

V finds the message of hers and congratulates her on his Instagram, winning fans heart all over again with this second interaction. Fans can’t get over the fact that V is so kind and thoughtful and quickly take to social media to praise the singer.

BTS V’s album Layover is coming on September 8. Watch the heartwarming episode featuring BTS V and fan Kim Ha Young here-

